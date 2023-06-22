ADVERTISEMENT

Sir James Hardy OBE to receive state funeral

Sir James Hardy. Image Courtesy Accolade Wines

Hosted by the South Australian Government, the funeral will commemorate Sir James Hardy’s life. The funeral will be held at 1.00pm on Friday, 23 June 2023 at St Peter’s College Memorial Hall, Hackney. He passed away on Thursday, 15 June.

He played a major role in the Hardy family company, where he worked from 1953 and had a sparkling wine range named in his honour in the 1980s, helping position the company as a leading Australian wine brand ahead of its sale to Accolade in 2003.

Often referred to as ‘Gentleman Jim’, Sir James, who was made an OBE in 1975 and knighted in 1981 for services to sailing and the community. Inducted into the America’s Cup Hall of Fame, Sir James sailed competitively until late in life, and also served as director of the fledgling Sydney Swans Australian Rules football club.

A dual Olympian who competed in the Tokyo 1964 and Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games, Sir James skippered Australian boats in the 1970, 1974 and 1980 America’s Cup challenges, before playing an integral role in the historic 1983 victory that ended more than a century of American supremacy in the sport.

He is survived by wife Lady Joan, sister Pamela, and sons David and Richard.

Guests will be encouraged to register their attendance via the Department of the Premier and Cabinet website at dpc.sa.gov.au/sirjhardyfuneral

The funeral will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Visit the DPC website to view the event live.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family has requested donations be made to the Flinders Foundation and Unisson Disability.

More information regarding the State Funeral is available at dpc.sa.gov.au/sirjhardyfuneral

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!