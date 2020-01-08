Significant changes at Western Australian wine maker Plan B! Wines

2020 marks the start of a new era for Plan B! Wines, with founder Terry Chellappah purchasing the majority ownership of the business.

Established in 2003, Plan B! Wines has been a predominantly export focused brand with over 80 per cent of their total sales in Europe.

In other major news, winemaker Vanessa Carson, who has been with the business since 2016, is now at the helm of the total winemaking process from vineyard to winery.

This is a move that has resulted in Plan B! Wines being celebrated as one of James Halliday’s Top 10 Dark Horse Wineries in the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion.

To further top off the positive developments, in July 2019, Plan B! Wines signed a new distribution agreement with the family owned Agnew Wines stable, seeing their wines distributed by Agnew Wines up and down the east coast of Australia.

Terry Chellappah said, “This is a tremendously exciting time for our family, as we transition the development of Plan B! Wines into a family owned wine producer with a strong domestic and global vision”.