Showdown on piece rate pay

Sixteen farmers have reportedly been ordered to prove they’re paying their workers correctly, as piece rates come under scrutiny last week, according to The Weekly Times.

A Fair Work Commission hearing into horticulture piece rates could spell the end of the contentious payment method should the Australian Workers Union get its way.

The hearing is calling on the commission to amend the horticulture award to set a floor rate for pieceworkers, so every fruit and vegetable picker is guaranteed at least the minimum wage.

