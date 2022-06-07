Show your winning design by entering the PACKWINE Design Awards

Following the huge success of their inaugural event, the PACKWINE Design Awards return in 2022.

Now in their second year, the hugely popular awards are back to recognise the best of the best product designs in the wine industry across Australia and New Zealand.

If you have a wine brand, or are a design agency representing an outstanding wine product, why not enter today?

The awards are open to all wines from an Australian or New Zealand appellation, as long as they’re commercially available to the general public in 2021 or 2022.

Entries can represent established designs to recent launches and redesigns.

You may enter in a single category or in several of the award categories below:

Best Classic Format Package Design

Best Alternative or Sustainable Format Package Design

Best Luxury Package Design

Best Package Redesign

Best Package Series Design

Best Presentation & Gift Pack Design

An expert panel of wine industry judges will assess all the entries and determine which designs have excelled, and deserve top honours for each category in 2022.

A special People’s Choice award will also celebrate the most popular design entry across all categories.

Shortlisted entries will be highlighted in a special feature in the October 2022 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker magazine.

There’s already been an enthusiastic response as excitement builds for the 2022 PACKWINE Design Awards, so don’t wait any longer to enter your design!

For more information or to enter, click here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!