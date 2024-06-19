A closer look at some of the Aussies winning big at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Fermoy Estate senior winemaker Jeremy Hodgson. Image courtesy Fermoy Estate

Fermoy, a relatively small producer in the Margaret River region in WA, has won the Best in Show at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) for its Fermoy 2020 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

Best in Show is the highest accolade in the competition, awarded only to the top 50 (0.27%) wines of the show, out of more than 18,000 entries from across the world.

“We’re in Cabernet country, it’s our raison d’être, the pinnacle of what we do,” said senior winemaker Jeremy Hodgson. “To win an award for Cabernet is exceptionally gratifying.”

Grown in deep gravel loams on a south-facing hill draining down to the Wilyabrup Brook, Fermoy Cabernet ripens in conditions moderated by the nearby Indian Ocean. Planted in 1985, the rows are handpicked and matured for 18 months in tight-grained French oak barriques.

“[…] To have our Reserve Cabernet recognised as the very best is not only a win for Fermoy, but it shines the light once again on Margaret River being a consistently world-class producer of Cabernet Sauvignon,” said Hodgson.

For this, Hodgson also praised vineyard manager Andy Keig. “It’s said that great wine is made in the vineyard, and our Cabernet vines grow consistently beautiful fruit, year in, year out,” he said. “The wine is a superb expression of the site.”

From South Australia, Sidewood Estate has been awarded a platinum medal with a score of 97 for its 2022 Owen’s Chardonnay. The wine shares this accolade with only a few others, with less than 1% of all nominated wines being awarded this honour.

Grown at Mappinga Road Oakbank, winemaker Darryl Catlin said that the 2022 Owen’s Chardonnay is only the fifth vintage produced by these grapes.

“We work hard to produce the best wine possible, and it starts with beautiful fruit,” he said. “We have high touch from grape to glass, and I’m proud of this wine in particular.”

“It is always humbling to hear that the end result is appreciated on the global stage” he said.

Owen Inglis, Sidewood Estate owner and vigneron, echoed this statement.

“This award places us in the top 1% and reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and quality. It is testament to our winemakers and our whole team approach,” Inglis said.

