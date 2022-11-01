ADVERTISEMENT

Severe drought and extreme heat pose a new threat to wine production

In 2022, despite the heat wave that touched many regions of the world, global wine production volume is expected to be at a level similar to the one observed last year.

This would be the fourth consecutive year where the global production level can be considered as slightly below average, according to the world wine production outlook from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

This year harvest has been characterised by extreme heat and record-breaking drought that sped up ripening in vineyards all over the globe. A report recently published by the Global Drought Observatory indicated that almost two thirds of the European territory was in a state of drought or on alert due to heat waves and extremely low rainfall: this has been the worst drought in the last 500 years.

Europe was not the only region impacted: from East Africa to California, extreme temperatures have been recorded this year.

Average production volume is expected in the EU, with positive performances recorded in Italy, France, and Germany, which balanced out the low harvests expected in Spain and Greece, which were particularly affected by the heat wave during summer.

First harvest forecasts in the USA indicate that production volume will be slightly lower than in 2021.

After the record-high figures of last year, Southern Hemisphere vineyards produced average volumes, with the only exception of New Zealand that, thanks to favourable climatic conditions, records the largest production ever.

Watch here: OIV Director General speech and comments on the report.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!