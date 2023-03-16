ADVERTISEMENT

Enovitis in campo doubles in its extrême version

Image Enovitis in campo

Double billing – in June and July – for Enovitis in campo, Unione Italiana Vini’s travelling event dedicated to viticulture technology. After five years, the event will also be returning in its “Extrême” version, specifically regarding solutions for impervious areas with high slopes and limited manoeuvring spaces.

The first event, on the plain, is scheduled for Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June in Polpenazze del Garda, on the Lombard shore of the lake, where Erian’s Bottenago winery will be welcoming winemakers, agronomists, technicians, winegrowers and wineries for the 17th edition of the exhibition.

Tests and live demonstrations will bring the vineyards to life with the most innovative proposals for agronomic operations involving the most advanced technology and equipment.

Technology and equipment that will be selected by the customary Innovation Challenge, the contest aimed at promoting product innovations presented at the event, which will be accompanied by a programme of workshops and technical presentations.

Space for heroic viticulture, on the other hand, is set for the second edition of Enovitis Extrême; Enovitis in campo’s double dedicated to mountain and steep slope vineyards, which returns as a two-yearly event after the forced stop due to the pandemic.

Due to take place on 13 July, Enovitis Extrême will be held in Alpine territory, in the vineyards of the Valle Isarco – Eisacktal Winery, in Chiusa (BZ).

This reference event for “heroic” winemakers features the operating machines and equipment intended for use in impervious orographic conditions, where production is traditionally associated with very high production costs.

