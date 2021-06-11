Seppelt celebrating 170 years

Image: Seppelt senior winemaker Clare Dry.

By Samuel Squire

This year, Seppelt marks its 170th anniversary of wine production, and is launching its 2021 Luxury Collection to celebrate.

The Collection is a result of 170 years of fine winemaking “passed down through generations”, according to Seppelt’s senior winemaker Clare Dry.

“Seppelt has evolved in so many ways since it was established in 1851,” she said, “so this year we are celebrating 170 years of winemaking heritage!”

“Our wines today are a culmination of expertise passed down through generations of winemakers who have helped shape the Australian wine industry – names including Benno and Karl Seppelt, Charles Pierlot, Ian McKenzie and Colin Preece.

“Over the years, we’ve learnt so much about winemaking, our land, viticulture, and the people who drink our wines.”

Seppelt, in 1890, employed French winemaker Charles Pierlot from Champagne to make some of Australia’s first traditional method sparkling wines, including the uniquely-Australian sparkling Shiraz wine style.