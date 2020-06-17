Seppelt celebrates release of the 2020 Luxury Collection

Image: Seppelt’s Luxury Campaign marketing campaign

Seppelt has today released its 2020 Luxury Collection of fine wines to select retailers around Australia.

The Collection includes wines sourced from Seppelt’s three key Victorian regions: Heathcote, Henty and the Grampians.

This year’s Collection features five new-vintage release wines which join four current-release favourites.

Seppelt winemaker Adam Carnaby says the 2020 Luxury Collection is “another exciting display of region and style”.

“We’re thrilled to release this year’s Luxury Collection – with each of the new-vintage releases showcasing something special,” he said.

“Each of the reds, led by the 2018 St Peters Grampians Shiraz are interesting and complex with impressive acidity, whilst the whites are equally solid – classic Drumborg minerality and finesse.

“The 2019 vintage wines from our Drumborg Vineyard are representative of an exceptional vintage. As one of the southernmost vineyards on mainland Australia, the 2019 Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay each bear the distinct and elegant Drumborg characteristics, with fine structure and intensely perfumed nose and complex layered palate.

“The final addition from this iconic vineyard is the 2020 Drumborg Vineyard Riesling – a wine that we’re pleased to see continuing to capture the palates of long-term enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

“Once again, the Luxury Collection wines have been crafted to be enjoyed upon release, but will continue to cellar well.

“I believe the consistency of these wines is a credit to the strength of our vineyard management and team, and for me personally, these expressions continue to be a real joy to help craft,” Carnaby concludes.

