Seppelt announces Clare Dry as lead winemaker

Young winemaker Clare Dry will, this week, commence her new role as lead winemaker at Seppelt, bringing a wealth of experience to the position and a clear focus on continuing to craft an exceptional portfolio of still and sparkling wines.

Growing up on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Clare has had a long-held interest in the world of wine.

Completing a Bachelor of Oenology from the University of Adelaide, Clare worked for many wineries and vineyards back in Mornington and overseas in Germany before joining Wolf Blass in 2007 as a vintage winemaker.

Over the next 13 years, Clare has honed her skillset, crafting wines across varieties in both red and white wine production, whilst also participating in extensive wine judging.

Most recently, Clare has been instrumental in crafting premium Chardonnay, a variety she greatly enjoys.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Seppelt team. As a label with a long and celebrated history, I’m looking forward to continuing this legacy and showcasing the diversity of our vineyards and regions with each vintage release,” Clare said.

“As pioneers within the Australian wine industry, particularly with styles such as Sparkling Shiraz, it’s a privilege to help shape the Seppelt story going forward and join a winemaking fraternity I greatly admire.”

Clare’s appointment follows the departure of former Seppelt winemaker Adam Carnaby, who is joining Wicks Estate Wines, located in the Adelaide Hills.

Adam first commenced with Seppelt in 2011 and can be credited with upholding Seppelt’s sought-after styles, together with producing some celebrated new wines during his tenure.

Clare Dry is featured in December’s upcoming Grapegrower & Winemaker magazine, to make sure you don’t miss out on reading her full story, click here!

