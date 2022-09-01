ADVERTISEMENT

Schild Estate to sell the winery side of business

Photo Schild Estate Facebook

Barossa based Schild Estate is set to sell the winery side of the business to focus its future on grapegrowing.

The family owned business, believed to be among the oldest of its kind in the region, has been producing wine since 1998.

Schild Estate CEO Sue Henderson said the company was going through a transformation, and that grapegrowing was where passions lied.

“Ed Schild has built up a very large business of vineyards and the winery over time and is getting older,” she said.

“He’s retiring and his son, Michael, will be taking over the business.

“I think it’s a time where we’ve had an opportunity through succession to look at what’s happening in the industry and basically, Michael wants to spend more of his capital on improvement of vineyards than on the winemaking side of the business, because truly that’s his great love.

“So the family has put up the winery and the brand and its stock for sale through Langley and Co. and Toby Langley is the key partner in that company and he’s handling the sale for us.”

Henderson said the business hoped to maintain a relationship with the winery following the sale, as the name and brand will be going with it.

“If the brand goes with the sale, we can give continuity of supply from our vineyard because it’s A and B grade fruit that goes into Schild Estate, and we’d be in a position to give them the security of our fruit going forward,” Henderson said.

Interested parties should contact Langley & Co. Advisors to enquire about the sale.

