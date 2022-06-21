SA Pruning Championships results

SA pruning champion Laura McEwan. Image courtesy Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association

A new record was set at the 2022 SA Pruning Championships, held in the Clare Valley at Kilikanoon Wines last Friday, with a woman being crowned the winner for the first time.

Consistency across both individual open events saw Laura McEwan of the Barossa take home the Wolf Blass Shield for the champion pruner. McEwan came third in the Individual Rod & Spur and fourth in the Individual Spur, resulting in the highest individual aggregate score. McEwan also won the Eclipse Ladies Spur event.

Kilikanoon’s Leigh Victor, who won the Wolf Blass Shield in 2016, got off to a flying start, winning the Individual Rod & Spur event. Clare Valley dominated in this event with second prize also going to Clare Valley competitor Brett Smith from Jim Barry Wines.

Barossa Valley’s Jim Boehm won the Individual Spur with Amanda Mader, also from the Barossa, claiming second prize, and local contractor Ghulam Mohammadi securing third place.

The highlight of the day was the Team Spur event which focuses on speed but can be influenced by clever strategy between the three members of the team. Barossa team Ted Dendril and the 2 Bud Spurs claimed victory this year, with Barossa’s Sizzling Secateurs hot on their heels and the Killa Crew from Kilikanoon close behind.

Healthy rivalry continues between Clare and Barossa Valleys, producing a close tussle for all events in 2022, according to Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association Executive Officer Anna Baum.

“The two regions take it in turns to host the event and provide a strong field of competitors,” she said

“We had incredibly strong support from industry this year with four companies donating electric secateurs as major prizes and Techgrow donating $2000 in cash prizes,” she said.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors for donating more than $16,000 of prizes, including cash, merchandise and wine.”

“There was a lot of interest from competitors and spectators in the vineyard and pruning equipment on show with 15 wholesalers and retail dealerships participating in the trade display.”

This year Darren Sparks was the lucky winner of the entry prize, a pair of Mobishear electric secateurs.

“Many competitors take a day off work to participate in the competition and an entry prize ensures that all competitors are in the running for a major prize,” Ms Baum said.

2022 SA Pruning Championships – Results

Wolf Blass Shield (overall winner)

Laura McEwan

Platinum Ag | Electrocoup | Ryset Au Individual Spur

1st place – Jim Boehm, Barossa

2nd place – Amanda Mader, Barossa

3rd place – Ghulam Mohammadi, Clare Valley

Cox Rural | Pellenc Individual Rod & Spur

1st place – Leigh Victor, Clare Valley

2nd place – Brett Smith, Clare Valley

3rd place – Laura McEwen, Barossa

Cobra/Eclipse Ladies Individual Spur

1st place – Laura McEwen, Barossa

2nd place – Cheree Boehm, Barossa

3rd place – Nipaporn Ismael, Clare Valley

Team Spur

1st place –“ Ted Dendril and the 2 Bud Spurs” – Jim Boehm, Mick Boehm, Ryan Schiller

2nd place –“Sizzling Secateurs” – Amanda Mader, Cheree Boehm, Nini Cahaya

3rd place – “Killa Crew” – Leigh Victor, Mercedes Paynter, (May) Paweena Juakudkhamin

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!