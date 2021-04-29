Roseworthy wine reunion dinner

A reunion of students from Roseworthy’s wine courses who graduated in and prior to 1994 will be held in July in Adelaide.

Organised by the University of Adelaide, the dinner will be held in Hickinbotham Hall at the National Wine Centre in Adelaide on Saturday 24 July.

Roseworthy, Australia‘s first agriculture college, was established in 1883, introducing the first of its dedicated wine courses in 1936, a Diploma in Oenology. Just four students were enrolled in that initial course, but numbers slowly built over time.

Roseworthy College quickly became acknowledged nationally and internationally for producing world-class winemaking and wine marketing graduates, with hundreds of winemakers and wine marketers now among the alumni.

The college merged with the University of Adelaide in 1991, becoming the university’s Roseworthy campus, with the oenology and viticulture courses eventually transferred to the university’s Waite campus.

Current and past staff and graduates of Roseworthy’s winemaking, viticulture and wine marketing courses and their partners and friends are welcome to attend the dinner to celebrate the contribution that Roseworthy graduates have made to the Australian and international wine industries.

For further information and booking details click here or email: carolyn.mclean@adelaide.edu.au

