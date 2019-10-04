Riverland heat stress briefing: putting science into practice

Due to significant demand from members, on Tuesday 29 October 2019 SAWIA has organised an occupational heat stress consultant to present on how to manage the risk of heat stress in the wine industry.
Presented by, Dr Matt Brearley, this briefing will be tailored to the needs of managers with outdoor staff. Attendees will be provided with a practical overview of the issues contributing to worker heat stress, and explore practical, evidence-based strategies to maximise the health, safety and performance of workers exposed to heat.
Topics include:
Click here to register. The session will run from 9:00 till 11:30am at the Berri Hotel. For further information contact Business & Workplace Advisor, Zvonko Levak on (08) 8222 9273 or zvonko@winesa.asn.au.