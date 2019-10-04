Riverland heat stress briefing: putting science into practice

Due to significant demand from members, on Tuesday 29 October 2019 SAWIA has organised an occupational heat stress consultant to present on how to manage the risk of heat stress in the wine industry.

Presented by, Dr Matt Brearley, this briefing will be tailored to the needs of managers with outdoor staff. Attendees will be provided with a practical overview of the issues contributing to worker heat stress, and explore practical, evidence-based strategies to maximise the health, safety and performance of workers exposed to heat.

Topics include:

Practical methods for monitoring staff in the field;

Hydration and heat storage as two discrete issues;

Implementation of practical cooling strategies;

Staff retention through heat stress mitigation; and

Emergency management of a heat stressed worker in rural/remote settings.