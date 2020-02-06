Riverland grape supply could fall dangerously short of demand

The damages from recent bushfires that have plagued Australia’s wine regions are starting to present problems for winemakers producing their 2020 vintages.

Riverland Wine (RW), like many wine region associations and organisations at this time of year, would typically be found building a register of growers with grapes to sell, but this year RW said there aren’t enough grapes to satisfy demand and build the register.

RW said it urges any growers in the region that have grapes left to sell for the 2020 vintage to get in contact with them so that their crop can avoid the compost heap.

“If we can’t [sell them directly] we will certainly circulate the details to all South Australian wineries, that crush a reasonable volume, who may be looking for supply,” RW said in its weekly newsletter.

RW continued that “it’s very likely we’ll be able to place” any remaining grapes from the harvest.

Riverland Wine advises growers with a supply of grapes left from harvest to contact Kate on 0456 845 817 or admin@riverlandwine.com.au.