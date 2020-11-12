Ripe announces Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas to join festival line-up

One of New Zealand’s biggest names in the wine industry, master sommelier Cameron Douglas, will appear as a special guest at Wānaka’s newest wine and food festival.

Ripe: The Wānaka Wine and Food Festival has secured Douglas, an experienced wine writer, commentator, judge and reviewer, to host a presentation at the inaugural festival, which takes place at Corbridge Estate on March 21 next year.

Douglas is NZ’s first and only Master Sommelier and is in a group of less than 300 people in the world to hold the credential.

“It’s an absolute coup to be able to have Cameron join us at Wānaka’s first wine and food festival,” said Ripe director Nathan White.

“Cameron will be engaging the audience with a fun but educational session on wine tasting before joining the guests tasting a selection of wines he has curated from the festival vendors.”

Since launching the festival last month, Ripe has also gained momentum amongst the region’s acclaimed wine and food producers, with many more vendors jumping at the chance to join the line-up.

Festival-goers will be able to sample and enjoy wines from some of the best vineyards in the region.

Douglas also joins celebrity chef Nadia Lim the Jordan Luck Band as part of the festival’s entertainment.

White says an event that celebrates the taste of Central Otago has long been wanted for the area and he’s delighted with the support of the producers and the reaction of the public.

“Setting up Ripe was always about celebrating the passion and energy we have in the unique Central Otago region for the best wine and food,” he said.

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase so many wonderful producers, their connection to the land, their knowledge and passion for the product. To have such a surge of interest from the public so quickly is exciting – we are going to put on an amazing event.”

