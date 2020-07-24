Rhys Hall announced Marlborough Young Viti of the Year

Image: Rhys Hall

Rhys Hall from Indevin became the Corteva Marlborough Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020 on 23 July following the competition held at Giesen’s Stump Creek Vineyard in Blenheim.

Congratulations also goes to Jess Wilson from Whitehaven who came second and Dan Warman from Constellation who came third.

There were eight contestants competing in total. The other five contestants were Andrew Mann from Rapaura Springs, Blair Elliot from Matua, Chloe Hannah from Fruitfed Supplies, Jess Barnes from Loveblock and Jess Marston from Villa Maria.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere in the vineyards, as the contestants really gave it their all as well as encouraging their fellow competitors. This competition is about Young Vits stretching themselves and striving for the title, but it’s also about bonding and making life long viti friends,” said Nicky Grandorge, leadership & communities manager at New Zealand Winegrowers.

The Young Vits were tested on all aspects of vineyard management, including trellising, pruning, nutrition, machinery, pests & diseases, irrigation and budgeting.

Rhys Hall will go on to represent Marlborough in the National Final in October being held in Martinborough this year.

