Callum Haynes wins 2023 Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year

Left to right: Nick Lamain, Callum Haynes and Lara Campbell. Image courtesy New Zealand Winegrowers.

Callum Haynes from Matua Wines has been announced as the 2023 Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year. The competition was held on 13th September at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), with the winners announced at an awards dinner the same evening.

Haynes, 29, said he was thrilled to take out the title. “I really wanted this and have worked hard to get here,” he said.

In second place was Nick Lamain from VinLink, and in third was Lara Campbell from Clos Henri.

The contestants supported each other throughout the day and were practicing their tasting skills together prior to the competition.

“It’s fantastic to see this strong community spirit” said Nicky Grandorge, leadership and communities manager at New Zealand Winegrowers. “It highlights the passion and drive of these young winemakers, as they progress their careers together and have some fun along the way.”

The contestants were tested on fault finding, blind tasting, marketing, wine knowledge and wine judging, as well as a cellar challenge and laboratory tests.

Haynes won $1000 cash, a magnum, an educational trip and the opportunity to be an associate judge at the Marlborough Wine Show. He will now represent Marlborough in the National Final on 31 October at The Bone Line in Waipara, North Canterbury.

Apart from being crowned the 2023 NZ Young Winemaker of the Year, the national winner will take home a prize package including a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey (cooperage) in Burgundy, be an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and review wines in DrinksBiz magazine. There is also the opportunity to win the Hillebrand-Gori best presentation.

