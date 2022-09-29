ADVERTISEMENT

Proposed Bill would support wine tourism in New Zealand

Photo New Zealand Winegrowers

New Zealand Winegrowers has shown support for a a bill proposed to NZ parliament that would make it easier for cellar doors to sell tasting samples; the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill.

New Zealand Winegrowers has had longstanding concerns about aspects of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act as they apply to winery cellar doors. This Bill would help to address some of their key concerns for wineries.

Winery cellar doors are an important part of wine tourism, yet the current legislation does not permit wineries holding an off-licence to charge for tastings.

“The current legislation is out of date,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“It either forces wineries to give wine away for free, or forces them to go through significant cost and time to acquire and maintain a separate on-licence.

“We are hopeful that through the parliamentary process we can get modern, fit for purpose legislation that will support wine tourism in the winemaking regions throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Winery cellar doors have been hit hard by the collapse in international tourist numbers over the past two years. This regulatory change would ensure that they can provide exemplary winery cellar door services to both domestic and international tourists, without the unnecessary extra red-tape.

“With over 600 small wineries in New Zealand, this will make a big difference, and will encourage more cellar doors to open for the enjoyment of returning international wine tourists.

“Additionally, by allowing charging for tastings, the industry sees this as consistent with the low-risk winery cellar door licensing status and supporting responsible consumption.”

Stuart Smith MP said the bill was long overdue for the New Zealand wine businesses.

“The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill will plug an important gap in the old legislation so that winery cellar doors can now charge visitors for wine samples without having to secure a separate on-license and all the costs associated with that,” he said.

“While this may be a small change, it will make a big difference to New Zealand’s wineries.”

