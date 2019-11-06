Regional trade deal a big step forward for the wine sector

Australia Grape and Wine Incorporated (Australian Grape & Wine) has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham that 15 of the 16 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement parties have committed to finalise minor outstanding matters within months and expect to finalise the signing of the agreement by 2020.

Tony Battaglene, Chief Executive of Australian Grape & Wine said “In times of increasing trade tensions and geopolitical concerns, progress on a regional trade deal like this is a good sign. RCEP was always been an ambitious undertaking and to be so close to completion is a significant achievement. The agreement will enhance our wine trade opportunities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of rural and regional Australia”

“The partners to the RCEP agreement are significant trading partners for Australia, including 10 ASEAN countries, China, Japan, Indonesia and New Zealand and the wine sector is well placed to take advantage of the promised trade liberalisation.”

“We are highly supportive of the Australian Government’s effort to finalise this world leading trade deal which shows our Governments ongoing commitment to enhancing trade, developing strong regional and international relations and creating a platform for a profitable rural and regional Australia “ he said.

“RCEP has been under negotiation since 2012 and we look forward to the wine sector taking full advantage of the opportunities RCEP will deliver”.