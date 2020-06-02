Public restrictions uncertainty forces wine show postponement

The 2020 Limestone Coast Wine Show will be cellared for 12 months due to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic, with ongoing uncertainty surrounding public restrictions.

Organisers have confirmed that they will put the event and its 20th anniversary celebrations on hold until October 2021.

Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council executive officer, Ulrich Grey-Smith, says the decision was not taken lightly, and was primarily made to support those involved with the popular event.

“Everyone involved in the show – from organisers to exhibitors, sponsors, and local suppliers – is focusing on safely and successfully mobilising their own businesses and workplaces right now, and this really needs to be the priority this year in such a challenging economic environment,” he said.

“We acknowledge the impact of this decision on our wine regions and communities, and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued support.”

The Limestone Coast Wine Show is run by a dedicated team of committee and stewards who take time out of their own business to ensure its success. Judges and many exhibitors also fly in from all parts of Australia and overseas for the five-day event.

The 2021 Wine Show will run with the same format as in 2019; judging will take place at the Coonawarra Hall from October 18-22, with the Presentation Dinner set to be hosted by the Mount Gambier Wine Region.

UK-based international judge Sarah Ahmed has already committed to next year’s event, while Samantha Connew, winemaker/owner of Stargazer Wine in Tasmania, will continue her tenure as chief of judges in 2021.

“I completely understand and support the Limestone Coast Wine Show Committee’s decision to delay this year’s event,” said Connew.

“Nobody should have to potentially compromise either their health or their business by involvement in a wine show, either as a judge, steward, exhibitor or committee member – particularly with so many questions as to regulations and travel still remaining. I am looking forward to returning next year.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!