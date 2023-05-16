ADVERTISEMENT

Project manager appointed for Riverland Wine Industry Blueprint Steering Committee

The Riverland Wine Industry Blueprint Steering Committee has announced the appointment of Justin Ross from JRo & Co as its Project Manager.

The Steering Committee was formed to ensure wide consultation and input from the entire supply chain on the development of a 10-year Blueprint, defining a pathway to recovery for the Riverland wine industry following unprecedented challenges over the past few years.

The appointment of Justin Ross from JRo & Co as the Project Manager is another step in the development of the Steering Committee, following the announcement of Dennis Mutton as the independent chair earlier this month.

With his experience in strategic project management and consultative planning, design and implementation, Ross brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

Ross will play a crucial role in the delivery of the Riverland Wine Industry Blueprint, and will be responsible for overseeing industry engagement activities, consultation, drafting, design procurement, and the development of an implementation plan.

“With the Riverland being one of Australia’s most important wine growing regions, it is extremely exciting to be involved in the development of this Blueprint, to identify and establish the key priorities to guide the sector and drive long term sustainability for the region,” Ross said.

The development of the blueprint is being funded through a Government of South Australia grant of $100,000, with Riverland Wine contributing $50,000, and Wine Australia contributing $30,000.

Riverland Wine’s Executive Officer, Lyndall Rowe has welcomed the funding: “The Riverland grape growing and wine making community welcomes the Government of South Australia’s investment to support our industry now and into the future. By working together, industry and government can help our region recover, improve productivity and most importantly, create great wine to be enjoyed around the world.”

