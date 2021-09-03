Proceeds from the “Bloody Good Red” wine go to a great cause

Image: Mike Calneggia presents cheque for funds raised from the sale of the ‘Bloody Good Red’ to Associate Professor Chan Cheah, head of Blood Cancer Research Western Australia, a Snowdome Foundation beneficiary.

Calneggia Family Vineyards’ “Bloody Good Red” has raised over $58K via Naked Wines Australia’s Stop the Squeeze campaign.

The Shiraz has been part of Naked Wines Australia’s Stop the Squeeze campaign which started to counter the squeeze of the effective shut-off of the Chinese export market due to exorbitant tariffs.

Mike Calneggia, owner of the winery, sold this wine via the Stop the Squeeze campaign to raise funds to support the Snowdome Foundation, a fund that supports blood cancer research – a disease which he sadly lost his father to.

Now, six months later, Calneggia’s vision has turned into a reality and today he has proudly handed over a substantial $58,584 cheque to Associate Professor Chan Cheah, head of Blood Cancer Research WA, a Snowdome Foundation beneficiary.

“We could not have achieved this fantastic result without the support of Naked Wines Australia,” Calneggia said.

“It is very gratifying to see all the effort put in by our team and Naked Wines producing such a terrific result.

“It is fitting that we have presented this cheque on the first day of National Blood Cancer Awareness Month.”

