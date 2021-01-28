Pernod selects Trellis to rejuvenate grape harvest

Pernod Ricard Winemakers (Pernod), the premium wine division of Pernod Ricard, has announced that food system intelligence innovator Trellis will support its business and supply chain operations by providing accurate grape yield, quality, harvest timing and procurement cost prediction across Australia and New Zealand.

“As we continue to lead the wine industry into the digital era, we are committed to working with artificial intelligence (AI) innovators that are reimagining global supply chains,” said Alex Kahl, who is leading the project and the optimisation of technology across operations for Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

“We were impressed by Trellis’s expertise in the industry and proven ability to scale across complex business units and multiple geographies.

“We are excited to give our teams the ability to more accurately predict risks and uncover new opportunities for efficiency.”

A leading advocate for advanced supply and demand prediction, Pernod expanded the deployment of Trellis across its grape supply network throughout New Zealand and Australia.

With Trellis, the Pernod team will be able to strengthen the resilience of its complex supply chain and maximize the profitability of its operations by empowering data-driven decisions at strategic points in the growing season and harvesting cycle.

“Trellis empowers us to make better, faster decisions by dynamically foreseeing potential risks that could negatively impact our bottom line, as well as providing extra lead time to manage operational challenges,” continued Brett McKinnon, chief operations officer at Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

“Its advanced AI capabilities will also help our team anticipate fluctuations in supply so we can properly allocate resources.

“We expect Trellis to help us significantly lower our procurement costs and overall production costs, while also ensuring a much more efficient harvest.”

Since 2017, Trellis has worked closely with leading food and beverage producers, as well as their upstream suppliers, to identify inefficiencies and provide the real-time data insights needed to strategically transform their organizations.

Its AI-powered, intelligent cloud platform integrates live data from a myriad of dynamic sources throughout the entire food and beverage supply chain to accurately predict quality, yield, timing of harvest and associated expenses to fully optimise unit cost and resources across the entire agrifood value chain.

“Our traditional food and beverage supply chains are broken and volatile. Working with industry visionaries like Pernod Ricard Winemakers that share our commitment to using data to fuel smarter decisions, Trellis is building a more sustainable, resilient food supply and demand system,” added Ilay Englard, founder and CEO of Trellis.

“We look forward to helping Pernod Ricard Winemakers effectively navigate all of the challenges in the years ahead – from erratic weather and natural disasters driven by climate change, to surging international trade concerns, regulations and tariffs – to maintain their market leadership.”

Offering rapid data integration, enrichment and development of predictive AI models, secure Trellis desktop and mobile applications will be available to Pernod Ricard Winemakers viticulture, harvest operation, supply chain, procurement, and wine production teams later this month.

