Avery Dennison selects first-ever cohort for AD Stretch accelerator program

Global materials science leader Avery Dennison Corporation announced the inaugural cohort of start-ups for AD Stretch, an accelerator program that seeks to advance innovation capabilities, pioneer new and sustainable solutions, and address some of the labels and packaging industry’s most pressing business challenges.
In collaboration with accelerator builder-operator Highline Beta, Avery Dennison will partner with five selected start-ups in Asia-Pacific to launch pilots based on three key themes—maximising consumer experiences, materials and packaging, and sustainable, responsible and efficient value chains.
The start-ups were selected based on their innovations for the labels and packaging industry, proposed go-to-market strategies, and their potential to scale their pilot with a global industry leader.
“We are delighted to see such strong interest from the start-up world in our program, and to have been able to choose this exciting group of innovators from a talented applicant pool to help solve some of the challenges we face within Asia-Pacific,” said Anil Sharma, vice president.
“We’re confident that the combination of our internal financial and innovation strength with the agility of start-up innovators is going to bring us to even greater heights in our efforts to improve efficiency in the supply chain, create the next generation of packaging and solve environmental challenges.”
The selected startups in Asia-Pacific are:
