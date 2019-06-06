Pernod Ricard brings ‘good times from a good place’ in the Barossa Valley for Responsib’ALL Day

On June 6, Pernod Ricard’s team in South Australia will join 19,000 employees globally to bring ‘Good Times from a Good Place’ for the 9th edition of ‘Responsib’ALL Day’, the company’s annual Sustainability and Responsibility initiative. Employees from more than 85 countries around the world will engage in over 100 local community projects to show their commitment and contribution to society.

More than 480 employees will come together to engage in four different Barossa Valley based initiatives aligned with the day’s global theme ‘Circular Making,’ one of the four pillars on the company’s 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The pillar fosters circularity across the business and encourages employees to reimagine the way they use, dispose and minimise waste.

Working with Conversation Volunteers Australia and Reverse Garbage Queensland, the team in South Australia will engage in a range of activities centred around conservation and rethinking waste, and how it can be transformed into something else. Activities include:

Conservation Volunteers Australia

– Rejuvenation of the Jacob’s Creek Heritage Vineyard with the removal of invasive species

– Restoration of Barossa Bush Gardens by creating gardens for the community and threatened species, restoring timber furniture and building a native bee hotel

– Nest box workshop for local wildlife

Reverse Garbage Queensland

– Repurposing workshop using industry cork, wine bottles, wine barrels and pallets

During the Nesting Box activity, employees will upcycle pallets and build nest boxes for four animal species including the Western Pigmy Possum, an endangered species native to the greater Adelaide region, as well as the Antechinus mouse, kookaburras and microbats. As microbats feed on insects, they act as a natural control of insect infestation, and these new boxes will be placed in local vineyards to help growers protect their vines during harvest.

Helen Strachan, legal and corporate affairs director said, “We are proud to have the opportunity to participate in a unique global initiative that sees 19,000 team members spend the day giving back to their local communities.

“Our team look forward to this opportunity every year as it provides a unique opportunity to contribute towards creating a better world for future generations, and address sustainability issues our consumers and communities face.”

As part of the business’ wider commitment to Sustainability and Responsibility, Pernod Ricard also offer ‘Willing to Give’ to all employees across the Pacific, an initiative that provides every team member the opportunity to spend a working day to volunteer with a charity of choice.

