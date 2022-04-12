Penfolds release rare Superblend Imperial Duo NFTs for BlockBar’s first NFT wine auction

Penfolds has released a rare 2018 Superblend Imperial Duo as two NFTs on BlockBar.com, a NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits.

The highly collectable drop was sold as two NFTs to one buyer via auction.

Each NFT is tied to an Imperial bottle of 6-litre Penfolds Superblend wine – one 2018 Superblend 802.A Cabernet Shiraz and one 2018 Superblend 802.B Cabernet Shiraz.

Imperial formats are typically reserved for Penfolds museum and Superblend Imperials are not available for public purchase in retail.

The two 6-litre bottles of Penfolds Superblend were auctioned as one drop during a three-day event with a starting bid of approximately $25,000 USD (approx. 7.6 ETH).

This marks BlockBar’s first ever wine auction on its platform.

BlockBar was founded to democratise the traditional wine and spirits industry, allowing everyone in the world to participate.

The NFTs serve as digital receipts that verify the buyer’s ownership and authenticity of the two Imperial bottles, which will be stored at BlockBar’s facility in Singapore until the buyer decides to redeem the NFTs by collecting the physical bottles.

As part of the NFT offer, the buyer of the Imperial bottles also received a complimentary 750ml bottle of each of the Penfolds Superblend 802.A Cabernet Shiraz 2018 and the 802.B Cabernet Shiraz 2018 to taste in a private virtual session with Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago.

“The release of these special Superblend NFTs follows two highly successful Penfolds x BlockBar NFT drops,” said Kristy Keyte, Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer.

“The response to date has been overwhelmingly positive. Penfolds first NFT linked to a barrel of 2021 Magill Cellar 3 sold in under 12 seconds for USD $130,000.

“Our second NFT release, linked to 300 bottles of 2018 Magill Cellar 3 sold out in under 10 hours. We look forward to seeing the response to our Superblend release.

“We’re excited to partner with Penfolds once again to host BlockBar’s first wine NFT auction with an extremely rare offering for our loyal community,” said Dov Falic, CEO and co-founder of BlockBar.

