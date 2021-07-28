Penfolds celebrates 70 years of Grange

Penfolds is celebrating 70 years of unbroken vintages of its flagship wine, Grange, with a limited edition record player console to commemorate the milestone.

Only seven individually crafted pieces have been produced globally, paying homage to an “all in one” console design from the 1950s – the same decade Grange was first created by Max Schubert.

Bringing together time-honoured analogue electronics with digital technology, each console has been handcrafted in the tradition of fine bench-made furniture by SYMBOL Audio.

Created using time-honoured techniques totalling more than 100 hours of work, each console is designed to deliver audiophile sound enriching the connection between the listener and their music.

A rare ‘White Capsule’ release Grange magnum duo from the 2010 and 2017 vintage feature within the hidden wine compartment in the console, alongside a suite of luxury accessories including a hand blown Grange Decanter, crafted by leading Australian glass artist and designer, Nick Mount.

“Music, like wine, takes us to another place. It so effortlessly conveys life recollections of important times and places. It soothes, it stirs, it soars. It’s primal, it truly does soulfully ‘strike a chord’, and it certainly satisfies the senses,” said Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago.

“Our own ‘tastes’ transcend the subjective – we’re the owners and arbiters of what we think is special – Music, Wine. Side by side? Why not; Styles? Maybe we can help!”

“SYMBOL Audio has a strong focus on craftsmanship, quality and the interweaving of time-honoured electronics with modern technology – qualities that Penfolds also shares,” said SYMBOL Audio founder and creative director Blake Tovin.

“Bringing together music and winemaking in this way has allowed us to craft a bespoke console that will enrich the experience of listening to music and sharing great wine with friends and family, much like Max Schubert did.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!