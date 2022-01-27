Organic Crop Protectants announce the appointment of their new Territory Manager

Organic Crop Protectants is thrilled to announce the appointment of their new Territory Manager for South Australia & Sunraysia, Andrew Benger.

A South Australian native, Andrew has an impressive repertoire of experience both in Australia and New Zealand.

After studying at Newcastle University, trying various occupations and traveling, he landed in a career in viticulture and completed a Winegrowing qualification at Charles Sturt University.

He then began developing vineyards around the state for viticultural consultant Di Davidson. After completing his qualifications in Winegrowing, Andrew took up a Vineyard Management role at Oyster Bay Wines, in their Awatere Valley vineyards in Marlborough, New Zealand.

Following this, he completed some Grower Liaison work with Villa Maria Wines in Marlborough followed by four years as a Regional Viticulture Manager for Constellation Wines in their vineyards along the Marlborough coastline. Andrew has recently returned to South Australia after spending 18 years based in New Zealand.

He will be based in Port Adelaide.

Join Organic Crop Protectants in welcoming Andrew to the OCP team. Andrew can be contacted on 0488173181 or alternatively via email on [email protected].

Learn more about Organic Crop Protectants here