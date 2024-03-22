New appointment for key wine industry engagement role

Dr Mardi Longbottom. Image courtesy AWRI

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) has appointed a new general manager of its industry development and support team, Dr Mardi Longbottom, it was announced yesterday.

Dr Longbottom most recently held the role of manager – sustainability and viticulture at the AWRI, where she was responsible for managing technical and membership aspects of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia, alongside a range of viticulture and sustainability projects.

Accepting the position, Dr Longbottom said she was “looking forward” to the increased challenges and opportunities of the extensive role.

“The AWRI provides essential support to Australian grapegrowers and winemakers through a wide range of areas including helpdesk, ‘Dog book’, library, education and events. I’m looking forward to the challenges this broader role will bring and the increased opportunities to have a positive impact on our industry.”

AWRI managing director Dr Mark Krstic announced the new appointment, citing Dr Longbottom’s expertise as “invaluable”.

“Mardi has deep industry connections and exceptional technical viticultural and sustainability knowledge, which will be invaluable in this role. Her proactive and collaborative leadership style will allow AWRI to continue to grow and develop services industry members rely on.”

Dr Longbottom began her career in the wine industry helping to establish her family’s vineyards in Padthaway, South Australia in the early 1990s. She holds undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in viticulture from the University of Adelaide and has extensive technical and vineyard management experience in Australia and the USA. For the past fourteen years, Dr Longbottom has focused on wine industry sustainability projects including regional climate risk analyses, benchmarking greenhouse gas emissions from vineyards and the management of corporate water assets. She has managed the technical and membership aspects of the Australian wine industry’s sustainability program, Sustainable Winegrowing Australia, since its inception and was also involved in the predecessor program, Entwine.

Dr Longbottom will commence the new role on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

