ADVERTISEMENT

One of the oldest buildings in McLaren Vale opens refurbished cellar door

Shingleback’s refurbished cellar door. Image courtesy Shingleback

Shingleback, which has been nestled in McLaren Vale for 25 years, has recently opened the doors to its refurbished cellar door. The history and stories of the building, one of the region’s oldest, are still very much the hero, with the original beams and stone walls now enhanced by contemporary additions.

“The blend of contemporary refinement and rich history provides the perfect environment to begin a journey into wine and our world-renowned wine region,” said Monique Pienaar, direct marketing manager at Shingleback.

“We aim to offer a friendly, relaxed, and striking setting, portraying the true character of McLaren Vale hospitality.”

The look and feel were created by Ella Horne, interior design manager, Total Fitouts Adelaide Central, which placed emphasis on the rustic walls, textures, and colours, while adding premium details to speak to the brand and wine style. The renovation will run over two phases. The first phase was completed in late August 2023 and focused on the internal and all-weather areas, with an update to the layout and a polished stone bar. The second phase will expand the garden picnic area, to cater for summer events and live music.

The cellar door offerings have also been expanded to include a variety of tastings, including a “choose your wine journey” allowing guests to explore the Shingleback portfolio. For those who prefer a guided experience or just don’t know where to start, more structured flights showcasing the best in varietals or styles are also available. Wine matching grazing platters showcase the typical regional generosity, with a variety of cheeses and charcuterie, to enhance the tasting experience and guests’ visit to the cellar door.

The Endeavour Group acquired Shingleback Wine in August 2022.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!