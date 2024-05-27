Once-in-a-decade awards honour Clare Valley legends

Hall of Fame Legend Neil Paulett of Pauletts Wines. Image courtesy Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association

Once every decade, the Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association inducts five candidates into the Clare Valley Hall of Fame. These Legends are awarded for their service to the Clare Valley wine industry, innovation and expertise in winemaking. On Friday night, the Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association unveiled this year’s inductees into the Clare Valley Wine Hall of Fame, and presented additional awards recognising dedication, innovation, and expertise in winemaking, grapegrowing, marketing, and service for the Clare Valley wine region over a significant period of time.

Held once a decade, the Clare Valley Wine Hall of Fame recognises “exceptional” achievement and innovation in the growing of grapes, production of wine, brand marketing or as an ambassador for the region over a significant period, honouring those who have influenced and contributed to the Clare Valley wine industry.

Five legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame and four awards were presented at a Gala Dinner at O’Leary Walker Wines on Friday 24th May 2024.

The legends inducted into the Clare Valley Wine Hall of Fame were:

Peter Barry (Jim Barry Wines)

Roly Birks (Wendouree)

Neil Paulett (Paulett Wines)

Andrew Pike (Pikes Wines)

Stephanie Toole (Mount Horrocks Wines)

The winners of the awards were as follows:

Winemaker Award

Adam Eggins (Taylors Wines)

Viticulturist Award

Alister Sandow (Blenheim Proprietors)

Rising Star Award

Andrew Kenny (Kenny Wines)

Regional Ambassador Award

Warrick Duthy

(Watervale Epicurean Society, Watervale General Store, Watervale Hotel & Providore and Penobscot Farm)

Chair of the Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association (CVWGA) Mitchell Taylor said the Clare Valley Wine Hall of Fame is a recognition of the contribution that individuals in the Clare Valley Wine industry have made over a considerable length of time, and congratulated the award recipients and legend inductees.

“The Clare Valley Hall of Fame was a truly special night,” he said. “It provided an ideal stage to recognise individuals in our region who have demonstrated remarkable dedication and substantial impact in the realms of winemaking, grapegrowing, marketing, and service provision throughout their careers.”

More than 150 guests attended the evening, which was a showcase of current and back vintage Clare Valley wines pulled from the Association Cellar.

