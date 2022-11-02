ADVERTISEMENT

NSW Wine Industry appoints new EO

NSW Wine EO Matthew Jessop. Image NSW Wine

The Board of the New South Wales Wine Industry Association (NSW Wine) has announced that Matthew Jessop will be the Executive Officer of the NSW wine industry as of 1 November 2022.

An extensive search over the last couple of months revealed a substantial and very high-quality field of applicants. NSW Wine says it is grateful to all the applicants for their interest in this crucial position.

Matthew Jessop has a background in international trade, business and industry development and is the co-owner of a small family wine business in NSW.

Matthew has an extensive experience within the NSW government including the NSW Department of trade and investment, NSW treasury, NSW Department of Industry and has successes in managing multinational trade and investment teams in Asia and the Middle East.

He has most recently been an associate director of Tech Central and has strong background in project initiation, management, and delivery.

“We are confident that Matthew’s passion for the wine industry and his demonstrated past achievements, commitment, and vision will continue to take the NSW wine industry forward,” Mark Bourne, President NSW Wine, said.

We are looking forward to Matthew taking on the role and we again thank Angus Barnes for his dedication, commitment and service to the association and the NSW wine industry over many years and wish him all success in his future endeavours.”

