ADVERTISEMENT

NSW Wine Awards winners as smooth as silk

2023 winner Greg Silkman, First Creek Wines, with Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales

Last Friday the NSW wine industry gathered for the 2023 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards, where the top trophy winning wines were announced at an exclusive lunch at ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour.

20 trophies were presented for the state’s best wines, including the ‘NSW Governor’s Trophy for the 2023 NSW Wine of the Year’, presented by the Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley.

The winner was Hunter Valley’s First Creek Wines with its 2022 Single Vineyard Wills Hill Road Chardonnay. A wine that chair of judges Nick Spencer described as “a wonderful and powerful example of Chardonnay with great concentration, length and phenolics.”

The trophy was accepted by Greg Silkman on behalf of Silkman Wines, which is led by chief winemaker Liz Silkman who claimed the same trophy in 2021 for Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon.

While the Hunter Valley claimed top honours, the other 15 winning wines on the day shone a light on grapegrowers and winemakers from across the state including Orange, Canberra District, Hilltops and the Riverina. A full list of all trophy winners is below.

The day was also an opportunity to recognise individuals that have made a significant contribution to the NSW wine industry. Kate Lorimer-Ward, deputy director general at NSW Department of Primary Industries, was this year’s presenter of the 2022 Graham Gregory Award.

This year’s recipient was the youngest person to ever receive it, Tom Ward, owner, winemaker and viticulturist at Swinging Bridge Wines in Orange. Ward has consistently played a leadership role in state and regional organisations and has grown the profile of NSW wines and provided a platform for others to succeed.

“Tom is a well-deserved Graham Gregory Award winner. His contribution to the NSW wine industry at regional, state and national levels is so impressive and a sign of his commitment to a sustainable future for the first state of wine. We thank him for his significant long-lasting legacies to the NSW wine industry,” said NSW Wine president Mark Bourne.

Full results are available online here.

The 2023 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards trophy winners are:

NSW Governor’s Trophy for 2023 NSW Wine of the Year – First Creek Wines 2022 Wills Hill Road Chardonnay

Blue NRG Trophy for Best White Wine in Show – First Creek Wines 2022 Wills Hill Road Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Orora Trophy for Best Red Wine in Show – Eden Road 2021 Canberra Syrah, Canberra District

ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine – Printhie Wines Swift 2015 Brut, Orange

MCC Label Trophy for Best Sweet Wine – Lillypilly 2021 Noble Blend, Riverina

ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Fortified – De Bortoli NV Show Liqueur Muscat, Riverina

Riedel Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc – Logan 2023 Weemala Sauvignon Blanc, Orange

Blue NRG Trophy for Best Riesling – Lark Hill 2023 Regional Riesling, Canberra District

NSW DPI Trophy for Best Semillon – Brokenwood 2017 ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley

MCC Label Trophy for Best Pinot Grigio/Gris – Angullong 2023 Pinot Grigio, Orange

Orora Trophy for Best Chardonnay – First Creek Wines 2022 Wills Hill Road Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Charles Sturt University Gulbali Institute Trophy for Best Other White Varietal – Bimbadgen 2023 Growers Vermentino, Hunter Valley

Nexia Trophy for Best White Wine Blend – Mada Wines 2023 Blanc, Hilltops

Riedel Trophy for Best Pinot Noir – See Saw 2022 Balance Organic Pinot Noir, Orange

Nexia Trophy for Best Shiraz – Eden Road 2021 Canberra Syrah, Canberra District

Finlayson’s Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon – Tulloch 2022 Cellar Door Release Cabernet Sauvignon, Orange

Finlayson’s Trophy for Best Other Red Wine Varietal – Canobolas Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc, Orange

Charles Sturt University Gulbali Institute Trophy for Best Red Wine Blend – Horner Wines 2022 Reserve Shiraz Marsanne, Orange

NSW DPI Best Organic Wine Award – Horner Wines 2022 Reserve Shiraz Marsanne, Orange

Chair of Judges Trophy for Best Canberra District Wine – Mount Majura Vineyard 2023 Riesling, Canberra District

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!