NOW LIVE!: Welcome to the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review!

The Winery Engineering Association (WEA) and Winetitles Media jointly present the industry’s ‘virtual’ event, the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review.

This special event – launched today – features sessions and exhibits presenting the ‘latest and greatest’ innovations, technology and trends for winemakers, winery production operators, suppliers and other industry professionals.

This is the first time that WineEng has gone completely ‘virtual’, with the conference and exhibition available to view now.

https://winetitles.com.au/we2020-webinar/

With 2020’s unique restrictions inviting a fresh look at winemaking operations, this year’s event theme focusses on winery automation. Three main speakers from leading suppliers share their views on this topic, providing valuable information for wineries wanting to improve their efficiencies and performance.

Join the Winery Engineering Association and Winetitles Media for their line-up of speakers and exhibitors by viewing the FREE on-demand webinar now.

