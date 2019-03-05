Nominations now open for the Maurice O’shea awards

McWilliam’s Wines Group, in conjunction with the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC), is calling for nominations for the Maurice O’Shea Award for 2019.

Instigated by the McWilliam’s family in 1990, the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner is was named to commemorate the legacy of one of the most iconic winemakers in Australian wine, Maurice O’Shea. After a successful partnership was formed in 2016, this is the second time the Award Dinner is being held in conjunction with the AWITC, which also incorporates the Australian Grape & Wine Outlook Conference and the WineTech trade exhibition.

The award has recognised some of the most influential identities, initiatives and organisations within the Australian wine industry including the Len Evans Tutorial, Dr Peter Dry and The Australian Screwcap Initiative. This year, the team are once again looking for nominations of people or organisations who are continuing to build, drive and push the Australian wine industry to be a world leader for winemaking, cultivation, innovation and technology.

Commenting on the awards, McWilliam’s Wines Group CEO David Pitt said, “It is with great pride that McWilliam’s Wines Group has the opportunity to once again celebrate one of the great identities in modern winemaking, Maurice O’Shea, at the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference this year.”

“Australia is blessed with not only a stunning landscape in which vines can thrive but passionate, driven and innovative individuals that make it what it is today. This award celebrates those people and our industry,” he continued.

One of the most iconic individuals in the Australian wine world today, James Halliday is a past winner of the award. He praised its recognition of those who have made a significant impact for the betterment of the industry, saying “I have always regarded the Maurice O’Shea Award as the most significant award anyone in the wine fraternity/industry can achieve in their lifetime.”

Chair of the AWITC, Dr Dan Johnson added “The AWITC is delighted to continue its partnership with McWilliam’s Wines Group to align the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner with the staging of this year’s collaborative event. It is highly appropriate for this prestigious award, which recognises innovation, to be held with the industry’s major technical and business conference.”

Nominations are open to any person, brand, institute, activity or entity who has shown a significant contribution to the Australian wine industry. Nominations will be taken until 18 March 2019 and can be submitted to the committee by email to MOSA@mcwilliamswines.com.au. To be considered for the award, nominations require a name and any supportive collateral as to why the selected person, brand, institute, activity or entity is worthy of this award. All entries will be confidentially reviewed by a selections committee that includes representation of the MWG board, a past winner, key media influencers and younger industry leaders.

The winner will be announced at the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner at the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference in Adelaide on 22 July 2019.

AWITC delegates can book tickets to the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner as part of their registration. Tickets will also be available directly from McWilliam’s Wines Group from 22 March 2019.