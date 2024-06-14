Joe Stenberg from Te Mata Estate wins Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year

Joe Stenberg from Te Mata Estate. Image courtesy New Zealand Wine

Joe Stenberg from Te Mata Estate has taken out the title of Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year 2024 after a competition at Paritua Vineyards in Bridge Pa, where young viticulturists were tested on a wide range of topics and skills including pruning, irrigation, trellising, machinery, pests and diseases, and budgeting.

Heath Miller from Pask placed second in the competition and Jess Sunderland-Wells from Indevin came third.

Stenberg will now go through to the national final to compete against winners from other regions around the country. These competitions take place in Wairarapa, Marlborough, North Canterbury and Central Otago. The national final will be held at Escarpment Vineyards in Martinborough on Wednesday 28 August, with the 2024 Young Viticulturist of the Year to be announced at Altogether Unique 2024 in Wellington on 29 August.

Prizes included a field trip and $1,000 for Stenberg. Miller was awarded $750 cash and an NZSVO Educational Trip, as well as the Ecotrellis trellising prize. Sunderland-Wells won $500 cash along with other section prizes including the BioStart Hortisports.

2024 Young Viticulturist of the Year prizes include a brand new Ford Ranger for a year, a $6,000 Ecotrellis Travel Grant and a Leadership Week. Additional cash prizes will also be announced.

