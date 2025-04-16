New Zealand’s only glass manufacturer reaches 70% recycled target

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (right) visiting Visy’s Auckland site. Image courtesy Visy

For the first time in New Zealand, the country’s only glass manufacturer Visy has achieved an average of 70% recycled glass content in its locally-made bottles and jars.

Visy manufactures over 700 million glass bottles and jars in New Zealand for the country’s wineries and local food and beverage companies each year.

Visy CEO Mark De Wit said the company is proud to be making glass locally for ‘iconic’ Kiwi brands.

“New Zealand makes some of the best wine in the world, it deserves the best bottles,” said De Wit.

“New Zealand wineries, and food and beverage businesses can now claim some of the most sustainable glass packaging in the world, thanks to New Zealand’s green electricity grid and our high recycled content.”

“Together, we are showing the world that New Zealand is home to high quality, highly sustainable, premium products.”

Visy recycles glass from 50 councils across the country and remanufactures it into new bottles and jars at its factory in Auckland.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon celebrated the recycling milestone today at Visy’s Auckland glass manufacturing site.

Most New Zealanders colour sort their glass containers at the kerb, ready for pick up and recycling. This ‘best-in-class’ recycling collection has led to higher glass recovery, which Visy said has helped the manufacturer to reach its 70% recycled glass content target, which it has been working towards since 2021. New Zealand is the first country in which Visy operates to achieve this target.

