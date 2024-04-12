New Zealand Wine pushes for white wine glass emoji after initial request denied “without explanation”

Image courtesy New Zealand Wine

New Zealand Wine is once again on the quest to secure a white wine emoji, after its initial request was denied.

In May 2022, New Zealand Wine called on people across the globe to sign a petition for the inclusion of the white wine emoji on global keyboards, and an official request was made to the Unicode Consortium in July, but the request was declined without explanation.

Now, the two-year grace period to apply has passed, and New Zealand Wine is once again seeking to obtain a white wine emoji, with the hopes that Australians will be able to celebrate its current campaign ‘Pour Yourself a Glass of New Zealand in May’ with not only a glass in real life, but also on their smart phones.

The ‘Pour Yourself a Glass of New Zealand’ campaign aims to celebrate Australia’s neighbours across the ditch and some of their finest drops.

Across the month of May, New Zealand’s top three exported white wine varieties are internationally celebrated with International Sauvignon Blanc Day on May 3rd, International Pinot Gris Day on May 17th and International Chardonnay Day on May 23rd.

“White wine makes up 93% of New Zealand’s global exports, and while Sauvignon Blanc represents 86% of our exports, New Zealand also produces other world-class white wine varieties such as Pinot Gris and Chardonnay,” said Charlotte Read, general manager brand at New Zealand Winegrowers.

New Zealand’s geographical location and maritime climate provide perfect conditions for growing white grapes and allow for the retention of natural acidity across a wide range of varieties.

None of the country’s winegrowing regions are far from the sea, and, coupled with long hours of sunshine and often crisp night temperatures, it’s the ideal recipe for fresh and delicate white wines.

“Across a sprawling ten wine regions, New Zealand produces over 40 varieties of wine,” said Read.

“Sauvignon Blanc may have been the first to put New Zealand wine on the map, but our country also excels in the production of an increasing range of styles and varieties – from Chardonnay to Riesling to Albariño, there is a New Zealand white wine to suit each and every Aussie palate.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!