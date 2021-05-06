New Zealand Frost Fans appoints new CEO

Andrew Priest to take the helm as the company implements growth plans.

New Zealand Frost Fans has announced that Andrew Priest has been appointed new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Andrew will succeed Steve Haslett and assume responsibilities in June. Since 2007, Steve has transformed the business to become a significant exporter and the market leader in New Zealand and Australia. Steve will remain close to the company as a shareholder and non-executive director.

Andrew has had a number of impressive leadership roles, most recently as chief executive of Ngāi Tahu Farming and Forestry, where he successfully diversified their farming interests and grew the value of their assets. He has had international roles for manufacturers Heinz-Watties, General Cable, a USA-based position with Carter Holt Harvey, and as a management consultant specializing in business strategy and organisational dynamics.

“Having worked with Andrew at Carter Holt Harvey, combined with his more recent experience, I am confident he will be an excellent fit for the business,” said Steve Haslett. “I look forward to supporting Andrew during this exciting next phase for the company.”

While at Ngāi Tahu Farming and Forestry, Andrew lead the strategy to take marginal land and make it productive and to adopt sustainability measures across the farming operations.

“We are excited to have Andrew on board,” said George Adams, Chairman of New Zealand Frost Fans. “He is joining us at an exciting time and will oversee implementation of a 5-year strategy, which includes the construction of a new composite blade factory, to ready the company for further global growth.”

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waikato, a Master of Forestry Science from the University of Canterbury, and a Master of Arts in Organisational Psychology from Columbia University.

