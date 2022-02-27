New wine science and technology category for ASVO Awards for Excellence

Image courtesy ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology has announced a new category for the 2022 ASVO Awards for Excellence.

The new award will recognise the work of inspiring individuals working in wine science, wine laboratories, technology, engineering, and education/extension.

“The ASVO Board were keen to recognise the many ASVO members who work in roles that are less visible, but still bring a range of skills, qualifications, talents and experience to the wine community,” ASVO President Brooke Howell said

Peter Hayes will Chair the independent advisory committee tasked with selecting the inaugural finalists.

“I commend this initiative, especially as this directs attention to many generally unheralded individuals and organisations upon which our sector is so reliant,” Hayes commented.

The annual ASVO Awards of Excellence, now in their 10th year, recognise achievement in six categories reflecting the core values and strategic objectives of the ASVO and reward outstanding scientific endeavour and application in the wine industry.

The Award recipients are announced and celebrated in November each year. The Awards event is a significant occasion in South Australia’s Wine Industry calendar and is recognised as the premier Awards event highlighting the diversity of innovation, scientific endeavour, exceptional leadership ability and vision.

The ASVO Awards of Excellence categories are;

ASVO Viticulturist of the Year

ASVO Winemaker of the Year

ASVO Wine Science and Technology Award

ASVO Viticulture Paper of the Year

ASVO Oenology Paper of the Year

Dr Peter May Award

Nominations are currently sought for Viticulturist and Winemaker of the Year and the new Wine Science and Technology Award. To submit nominations, visit www.asvo.com.au. Nominations are due no later than April 30, 2022.

