New wine and food festival announced for Wānaka

Central Otago’s acclaimed wine and food will take centre stage in Wānaka next year with the launch of Ripe, a new festival for the region.

Established to attract Kiwis to Wānaka, Ripe is designed to celebrate the Central Otago viticulture industry and local culinary scene.

The event will be held over Otago Anniversary Weekend, on March 21, 2021 at Corbridge Estate just outside of Wānaka.

Ripe will also host celebrity chef Nadia Lim and live music from the Jordan Luck Band as part of the festival’s entertainment line-up.

Wānaka local and Otago event planning owner Nathan White says an event that celebrates the taste of Central Otago has long been wanted for the area – and he spent lockdown putting the foundations of the event together.

“Ripe is about the passion and energy for the best wine and food of our region and our country – backed by a deep respect, appreciation and knowledge for the industry,” White said.

“Our producers have a deep connection to the land and a passion for the product, and we want to celebrate this while bringing a much-needed boost to the local economy.”

