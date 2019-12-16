New ‘nature, nurtured’ brand design wins in UK

Born & Raised, a small batch producer of sustainable, minimal intervention wines from Central Victoria has picked up Silver at the 2019 Harpers Design Awards in the UK.

Winemaker David Messum said, “We’re thrilled to be recognised amongst some of the world’s biggest brands, we’re a micro producer of essentially ‘natural’ wines but wanted to mature our brand and message outside this tag. The brand highlights our ethos of nurturing what nature gives us, but in a bright, engaging way that hints at the character of each wine”.

Wine branding was a major winner in the 2019 awards. Tatiana Fokina from Hedonism Wines UK and a member of the judging panel notes, “Normally wine producers are far less adventurous than spirit producers”.

She continued, “Wines dominated in certain categories. And it’s not only at entry-level wines, but more premium brands that are doing something very interesting and very innovative”.

Messum added, “We’re pretty stoked on the award, our budgets are tiny and let’s be honest we only make about 1000 dozen a year, yet we’re competing against some of the world’s biggest brand owners with budgets that we’d kill for.

“Our agency partners, Just the Drop and Thirst Craft have done a great job with a very modest budget.

“Whilst small we’re looking to export to the UK and hope this award will assist us in getting distribution with the right partner.

“We’ll be at the Wine Australia, Australia Day trade tasting on the 21st of Jan pouring the wines, it’s great to have the award to support our export strategy,” Messum said.

Meanwhile closer to home, the wines are distributed by Captains of Trade in New South Wales and Central Beverage Distribution in Victoria.

They are all sourced from sustainable vineyards and are Vegan friendly.