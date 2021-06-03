New exec appointed at WISA

Wine Industry Suppliers of Australia (WISA) has appointed Shirley Fraser as its new executive officer.

Chair of WISA Jason Amos said “the Australian wine industry has navigated a turbulent year, throughout bushfires, COVID-19, vintage yield variation, market access, policy and travel restrictions”.

“The WISA board took the opportunity to pause and review the future direction for what our members genuinely want. We have recognised the need for deeper connection, shared narratives, and stronger engagement to plan strategically for the next phase.

“Suppliers are the glue that invest in the commercialisation and extension of R&D innovations for the sector. We are excited that Shirley has come aboard with her diverse experience, network and value focus.”

Amos says Fraser brings extensive experience across the wine industry and membership. She is a Roseworthy graduate, Future Leader alumni, wine industry mentor and board member with Australian Women in Wine Awards, and is a collaborative problem solver.

“I love that every business in the wine sector is supplying someone else in wine, right until you have the glass in your hand as a consumer,” Fraser said.

“The opportunity is to listen to what will create growth, deepen empathy and build mutually beneficial commercial outcomes for the user and supplier of solutions across the value chain.

“I am most looking forward to having the conversations with members, (present, past and potential), as to what we need to strategically plan, advocate and celebrate as an industry body.

“Connecting solutions to challenges being faced by the Australian wine industry in ways that are relevant, and collaborative.”

Her previous roles include senior global brand manager at Constellation, sales & marketing manager at Byrne Vineyards, country manager for Terraview AI, branch manager for the Australian Water Association, and continuing Riverland Wine Show and principal consultant at Wine Collaborators.

Fraser has worked with suppliers in viticulture agtech, oenology inputs, new product development, marketing consultancy, grant activation, wine region advocacy, wine show events, winegrowers brand development and channel management, domestic and international markets, and events and communications.

Based at the National Wine Centre, Fraser will focus on connection with suppliers, makers, government, educators, and other industry bodies.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!