New era for Halliday Wine Companion

Image credit: Ben Macmahon

James Halliday is set to step down from his management role for the revered Halliday Wine Companion with esteemed reviewer, writer, judge, presenter and author Tyson Stelzer set to take on the newly created role of chief editor from August 31, 2020.

With almost 20 years of industry experience behind him, Tyson is a natural fit for the role and looking forward to embarking on a new era for Wine Companion.

His appointment to the position comes with the full support of James and the Companion’s publisher Hardie Grant.

“This is a decision that reflects a move I made a number of years ago to share the load with a tasting team,” said Halliday, now with five panellists behind the 2021 Companion.

“It’s been apparent to me there has to be someone who can commit a great deal of time and effort to it. This is more than just being a panellist – it’s been obvious that someone has to step into the role of editor, and I’ve said from the outset that Tyson almost self-selects.”

James Halliday will continue to taste wine and produce articles for the Halliday website, magazine and guide, which remains a joint venture between James and Hardie Grant.

He will also play a role in the annual Halliday Wine Companion Awards, working with Tyson and the team to pinpoint the deserving winners.

In addition, James will continue to write for The Weekend Australian, including the annual Top 100.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my career and look forward to leading new initiatives to support the local wine industry while continuing to share my love of fine wine,” he said.

For Tyson, this opportunity is a “tremendous privilege and enormous responsibility”, which also brings him full circle because it was the Companion that drew him to wine in a big way as a university student.

“It is my mandate and aspiration to maintain every bit of the format, scope, integrity and spirit that James has infused in the Companion, and at the same time to take it forward in new and dynamic ways,” said Stelzer.

With his appointment comes further evolution for the Halliday tasting team, which gains two new members – Western Australian wine judge, writer and consultant Erin Larkin, and long-time South Australian journalist and wine writer Tony Love.

They join Jane Faulkner, Jeni Port, Steven Creber and Ned Goodwin MW. The traditional tasting process is also reimagined for the new year of reviews, with each panellist focusing on specific wine regions, offering even more continuity, connection and specialist expertise. James is reflective, but also excited about the changes.

“It’s been a long road with many, many wonderful moments. Always stimulating, always challenging, but it’s time that I step back,” he says, “I welcome Tyson to the chair, and I know he’s going to do a wonderful job. All of these exciting developments have my unqualified support”.

