Halliday Wine Companion announces shortlist

Halliday Wine Companion, the industry benchmark for Australian wine, is pleased to announce the return of its annual awards.

It will be back in ceremony format at the distinguished Stokehouse in St Kilda on Thursday 12 August 12.

After the enormous success of last year’s online stream, the event will also be broadcast locally and internationally via winecompanion.com.au on the evening.

For the first time this year, judging for the Halliday Wine Companion Awards was conducted by the full and revitalised Halliday Tasting Panel, led by renowned wine critic and vigneron, editor-at-large James Halliday AM and the celebrated and award-winning wine expert Tyson Stelzer as Chief Editor.

In March, the seven tasters, which also included Jeni Port, Ned Goodwin MW, Erin Larkin, Jane Faulkner and Tony Love, came together to nominate candidates from their respective regions for all awards categories.

The panel jointly pinpointed the top-rated Australian wines, winemakers, wineries and viticulturalists from over 9,000 entrants, through a series of tastings, round-table discussions and collaborative decisions.

The evening ceremony will this year present seven major trophies – with the new category of Viticulturist of the Year being added to the six traditional awards, Wine of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Winery of the Year, Best Value Winery, Best New Winery, and Dark Horse Winery.

Furthermore, the year’s top varietal winners will be awarded across 17 categories, including Red Wine of the Year, White Wine of the Year, Sparkling of the Year, Shiraz of the Year, and

Riesling of the Year, to name a few.

To recognise the incredible finalists considered for the Halliday Wine Companion Awards, the tasting panel is thrilled to share its curated 2022 Shortlist.

Exploring the best winemakers, viticulturists and wineries that Australia has to offer, the Shortlist is a pre-celebration for the Australian wine industry, recognising the high industry standards of the Australian market.

Also for the first time, Halliday Wine Companion has unveiled a People’s Choice Award, which will recognise Australia’s Best Winery Experience.

Voting will take place online at winecompanion.com.au and can be based on anything from a standout cellar door, fantastic restaurant, friendly staff, scenic views – or anything else that contributes to an overall incredible experience.

Submissions are now open until 31 Jul, with each submission putting voters in the running to win a prize pack boasting the best of the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion Awards and much more.

The People’s Choice Award winner will be revealed on 7 August, prior to the 2022 Awards.

The awards and launch of the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion guide will mark the release of more than 9,100 new tasting notes, available on 13 August.

77 new wineries are featured in this year’s Companion, alongside refreshed star ratings and runners-up in every major award category, featured for the first time.

More than 3,200 of these notes will be released in the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion, with the full 9,100 available on winecompanion.com.au.

After a challenging year due to COVID-19 restrictions and weather conditions, the Australian wine industry has faced its share of hardships.

The awards aim to unify wineries, industry personalities, journalists, reviewers, retailers, sommeliers and wine lovers in solidarity and celebration of the wonderful industry.

Award-winning wines will also be available at online wine retailer Vinomofo from 13 August.

Alongside event sponsor Vinomofo, this year’s awards will see the return of event partner Riedel Glassware, alongside creator of the Wine Preservation System Coravin and independent fine wine merchant United Cellars.

The 2022 Halliday Wine Companion is available to pre-order now.

For more information about the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion Awards, please visit www.winecompanion.com.au.

2022 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION SHORTLIST

WINERY OF THE YEAR

Cullen Wines

Duke’s Vineyard

Oakridge

Shaw + Smith

Bindi Wines

Yarra Yering

Yeringberg

Moss Wood

McHenry Hohnen Vintners

Helen’s Hill Estate

WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR

Duane Coates – Coates Wines

Scott Ireland – Provenance Wines

Michael Dhillon – Bindi Wines

Adam Wadewitz – Shaw + Smith

Ian Hongell – Torbreck Vintners

Glenn Goodall – Xanadu Wines

BEST VALUE WINERY

Castelli Estate

Deep Woods Estate

Castle Rock Estate

Duke’s Vineyard

Harewood Estate

Lake Breeze Wines

Mike Press Wines

Stella Bella Wines

West Cape Howe

Xanadu Wines

DARK HORSE WINERY

South by South West

Renzaglia Wines

Valhalla Wines

Galafrey

Whistling Eagle Vineyard

BEST NEW WINERY

Battles Wines

Pipan Steel

Bellebonne

LS Merchants

Vino Volta

Protero

Corryton Burge

Kerri Greens

Lowboi

Place of Changing Winds

VITICULTURIST OF THE YEAR

Michael Dhillon – Bindi Wines

Vanya Cullen – Cullen Wines

Mark Walpole – Fighting Gully Road

Neil Jericho – Jericho Wines

Mark and Peter Saturno – Longview Vineyard

Ronald Brown – Maverick Wines

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!