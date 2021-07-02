Halliday Wine Companion announces shortlist

Halliday Wine Companion, the industry benchmark for Australian wine, is pleased to announce the return of its annual awards.
It will be back in ceremony format at the distinguished Stokehouse in St Kilda on Thursday 12 August 12.
After the enormous success of last year’s online stream, the event will also be broadcast locally and internationally via winecompanion.com.au on the evening.
For the first time this year, judging for the Halliday Wine Companion Awards was conducted by the full and revitalised Halliday Tasting Panel, led by renowned wine critic and vigneron, editor-at-large James Halliday AM and the celebrated and award-winning wine expert Tyson Stelzer as Chief Editor.
In March, the seven tasters, which also included Jeni Port, Ned Goodwin MW, Erin Larkin, Jane Faulkner and Tony Love, came together to nominate candidates from their respective regions for all awards categories.
The panel jointly pinpointed the top-rated Australian wines, winemakers, wineries and viticulturalists from over 9,000 entrants, through a series of tastings, round-table discussions and collaborative decisions.
The evening ceremony will this year present seven major trophies – with the new category of Viticulturist of the Year being added to the six traditional awards, Wine of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Winery of the Year, Best Value Winery, Best New Winery, and Dark Horse Winery.
Furthermore, the year’s top varietal winners will be awarded across 17 categories, including Red Wine of the Year, White Wine of the Year, Sparkling of the Year, Shiraz of the Year, and
Riesling of the Year, to name a few.
To recognise the incredible finalists considered for the Halliday Wine Companion Awards, the tasting panel is thrilled to share its curated 2022 Shortlist.
Exploring the best winemakers, viticulturists and wineries that Australia has to offer, the Shortlist is a pre-celebration for the Australian wine industry, recognising the high industry standards of the Australian market.
Also for the first time, Halliday Wine Companion has unveiled a People’s Choice Award, which will recognise Australia’s Best Winery Experience.
Voting will take place online at winecompanion.com.au and can be based on anything from a standout cellar door, fantastic restaurant, friendly staff, scenic views – or anything else that contributes to an overall incredible experience.
Submissions are now open until 31 Jul, with each submission putting voters in the running to win a prize pack boasting the best of the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion Awards and much more.
The People’s Choice Award winner will be revealed on 7 August, prior to the 2022 Awards.
The awards and launch of the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion guide will mark the release of more than 9,100 new tasting notes, available on 13 August.
77 new wineries are featured in this year’s Companion, alongside refreshed star ratings and runners-up in every major award category, featured for the first time.
More than 3,200 of these notes will be released in the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion, with the full 9,100 available on winecompanion.com.au.
After a challenging year due to COVID-19 restrictions and weather conditions, the Australian wine industry has faced its share of hardships.
The awards aim to unify wineries, industry personalities, journalists, reviewers, retailers, sommeliers and wine lovers in solidarity and celebration of the wonderful industry.
Award-winning wines will also be available at online wine retailer Vinomofo from 13 August.
Alongside event sponsor Vinomofo, this year’s awards will see the return of event partner Riedel Glassware, alongside creator of the Wine Preservation System Coravin and independent fine wine merchant United Cellars.
The 2022 Halliday Wine Companion is available to pre-order now.
For more information about the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion Awards, please visit www.winecompanion.com.au.
2022 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION SHORTLIST
WINERY OF THE YEAR
Cullen Wines
Duke’s Vineyard
Oakridge
Shaw + Smith
Bindi Wines
Yarra Yering
Yeringberg
Moss Wood
McHenry Hohnen Vintners
Helen’s Hill Estate
WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR
Duane Coates – Coates Wines
Scott Ireland – Provenance Wines
Michael Dhillon – Bindi Wines
Adam Wadewitz – Shaw + Smith
Ian Hongell – Torbreck Vintners
Glenn Goodall – Xanadu Wines
BEST VALUE WINERY
Castelli Estate
Deep Woods Estate
Castle Rock Estate
Duke’s Vineyard
Harewood Estate
Lake Breeze Wines
Mike Press Wines
Stella Bella Wines
West Cape Howe
Xanadu Wines
DARK HORSE WINERY
South by South West
Renzaglia Wines
Valhalla Wines
Galafrey
Whistling Eagle Vineyard
BEST NEW WINERY
Battles Wines
Pipan Steel
Bellebonne
LS Merchants
Vino Volta
Protero
Corryton Burge
Kerri Greens
Lowboi
Place of Changing Winds
VITICULTURIST OF THE YEAR
Michael Dhillon – Bindi Wines
Vanya Cullen – Cullen Wines
Mark Walpole – Fighting Gully Road
Neil Jericho – Jericho Wines
Mark and Peter Saturno – Longview Vineyard
Ronald Brown – Maverick Wines
