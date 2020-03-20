New Brown Brothers limited edition Shiraz sending all profits to BlazeAid

As a regional family business located close to some of the bushfire disaster zones, we are aware of the devastation felt in local communities as they prepare to re-build in the years to come.

Brown Family Wine Group said that they chose to support BlazeAid- a volunteer organisation that assists with rebuilding infrastructure for farming after natural disasters, to help rural communities affected by bushfires get back on their feet as soon as possible.

Raising funds for BlazeAid felt right for us, their oganisation aligned well to our company values and helping families in rural communities was really important to us being regionally based and family owned.

Along with a monetary donation and fundraising activities, we decided there was more we could do.

So, we have developed a beautifully designed 2014 Limited Edition Shiraz, with 100% of profits going to BlazeAid.

The money will be used to purchase portable huts, to house the hundreds of volunteers who are on the ground in fire affected areas, as well as posts and wire for the rebuilding of fencing.

Developed in 2009 by Kevin and Ronda Butler, after their farm was destroyed by the Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria, BlazeAid is a volunteer-based organisation working with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods.

Working alongside the rural families, their volunteers help to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed.

“To have an Australian company like Brown Family Wine Group, who understand the essence and heritage surrounding farming families, supporting BlazeAid is a really special moment for us,” said BlazeAid founder, Kevin Butler.

“Their support speaks volumes of their commitment to rebuild communities devastated by the recent fires.

“The fires over the 2019-20 summer have been unprecedented. We have found it challenging to keep up with the need for rebuilding across Australia, however it is testament to our wonderful, hardworking volunteers, that we have been able to establish over 35 basecamps (and more to come) and help hard-hit communities get back on their feet,” he said.

With ripe dark berry fruits and clove black pepper spice, this incredibly powerful shiraz provides an excellent concentration of flavour and colour, and is available online via www.brownbrothers.com.au/shop in cases of 6 for $180 or in single bottles for $30 via Brown Brothers cellar door.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!