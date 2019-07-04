New board chair appointed for Wine Communicators of Australia

In a changing of the guard, Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced Toni Carlino will take up the role of chair on the National Board of Wine Communicators of Australia.

The WCA is both sad to lose the expertise of outgoing chair Angus Barnes, but excited to welcome Toni Carlino into the team.

Leaving the national board of WCA as chair, Angus Barnes said, “I am delighted that Toni Carlino takes over as chairperson. I have had nearly 5 years as chair and it is time for someone else to take the reins as the WCA continues to grow and enhance its relevance in the wine industry. I am proud to be part of this great organisation. We are a strong voice and have had many significant events and activities during the last years. I will continue to serve on the board and look forward to working with Toni, the board and the executive into the future.”

Executive officer, Lynda Schenk commented on his achievements, “Angus has been instrumental in evolving WCA and has been a pillar of strength in his leadership of the board and leaves it in a positive financial position which has always been his goal.”

Toni brings with her over 20 years sales and marketing experience in wine, travel and hospitality across Australia. She has worked with wine businesses such as De Bortoli Wines, Southcorp, Treasury Wine Estates, and as brand development manager for Crown Perth. For the past four years she has built her own marketing and public relations business, specialising in small and medium sized wineries. Toni was recently appointed marketing manager for Fogarty Wine Group.

Toni’s strengths lie in her strategic thinking, experience across the wine community, strong relationships and results driven approach. She is an advisory board member for the Australian Women in Wine Awards, has undertaken a Masters in Wine Marketing and is passionate about growing the Australian wine community.

Toni Carlino commented on her appointment, “it has been so rewarding supporting Angus and the board of WCA over the past few years. The changes under the stewardship from Angus has made the WCA become one of the most relevant, educational and exciting bodies within our wine community. I look forward to working with our very talented board and executive officer to take WCA to the next level.”