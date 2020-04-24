Naked Wines to launch $5m support fund for winemakers disrupted by COVID-19

Naked Wines, the online wine retailer with over 500,000 customers, has announced a $5m support fund for winemakers affected by COVID-19 disruption.

The fund, which is immediately available and will be deployed to purchase stock that was previously destined for channels such as restaurants, tasting rooms and traditional retail stores, is available to independent winemakers all over the world.

The temporary closure of bars and restaurants, as well as winery tasting rooms and events for the foreseeable future, is being keenly felt by winemakers everywhere.

To help this community of winemakers, Naked Wines is making $5m immediately available to buy their wine, and give them access to its 500,000 Angel customers in the US, UK and Australia, and the chance of a permanent listing.

Winemakers wanting to avail of the fund must meet the following criteria:

Be an independent wine producer or winemaker

Need to display a proven track record of quality

Show evidence of COVID-19 business impact

Clear any importer/agent exclusivity arrangements first

Winemakers impacted by the crisis are encouraged to visit www.nakedwines.com.au/covidsupport to apply for support from the fund.

Nick Devlin, Group CEO, said, “I’m excited to announce the $5m Naked Wines COVID-19 Support Fund”.

“One of the many unfortunate fall-outs of the current pandemic is that small winemakers reliant on traditional channels are going to suffer.

Eamon FitzGerald, global wine director added, “I’ve already heard from countless winemakers about the struggles ahead – given our unique platform and passionate customer base, it feels right to launch this initiative to help the industry”.

“I’d encourage all independent winemakers looking for either long-term relationships or one-off cash deals to apply.

“Naked Wines offers talented winemakers a direct route to market, so you can spend your time making your wines taste delicious, rather than worrying about selling them”.

