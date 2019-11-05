Morris of Rutherglen celebrates 160 Years with a new range and packaging refresh

In celebration of its 160th anniversary in 2019, Morris of Rutherglen, has introduced a new range of wines and refreshed its label and packaging design to commemorate its longstanding family winemaking legacy.

Introducing the Commemorative Wines

The CHM range is dedicated to Charles Henry Morris, fourth generation winemaker and father of current chief winemaker David Morris.

They are the most premium range of table wines available within the Morris range, with grapes were carefully selected from premium dry-grown estate vineyards in the Rutherglen region.

The 2013 vintage had a dry and warm growing season from September to February, which permitted perfect conditions for ripening and the resulting grapes were intensely flavoured.

In addition, David Morris has crafted a commemorative Old Premium Rare Tawny honouring generations of tradition and skill in creating fortified wines.

Using a blend of materials dating back to the early 1940s, this rare Tawny strikes the perfect harmony of aged character and freshness, resembling his ongoing commitment to flavour and quality.

160 dozen were produced for the anniversary. Morris of Rutherglen Old Premium Rare Tawny has an RRP of $90.00, alongside the world-renowned Morris of Rutherglen Old Premium Rare Topaque and Morris of Rutherglen Old Premium Rare Muscat.

Packaging Refresh

“The refresh has been crafted to strengthen Morris’ brand identity, modernise the brand and whilst still representing our history and what is at the heart of the brand. The new logo now highlights our 160 year old origins, heroes our barrel legacy through the shape of both the label and logo and continues to feature the famed Morris horse, Fairfield who is now progressively walking forward into the future, while not forgetting the past,” said Adrienne Renton, senior brand manager premium wine of Casella Family Brands.